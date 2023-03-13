 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

24 Killers update for 13 March 2023

Update v031223 (bugs, softlocks, cutscene, new item, sprint rings)

Share · View all patches · Build 10752382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v031223
fixes:
taxi sounds stopping when changing maps
starting new game after beating jpd without closing game drops player in second half of dungeon when entering through mole's hole
multiple mon typos
infinite slide softlock after sprinting or landing after glide

changes:
rings (whisper and boost) now spawn "soft corners" underneath them to prevent players from bonking into walls when collecting them
new cutscene in front of Home's shed after getting Tad's ability to let the player know they can glide across the gap
better item in the box on top of gunther's house

Changed files in this update

24 Killers Air Bundled Depot 1668314
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link