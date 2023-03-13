Update v031223 (bugs, softlocks, cutscene, new item, sprint rings)

v031223

fixes:

taxi sounds stopping when changing maps

starting new game after beating jpd without closing game drops player in second half of dungeon when entering through mole's hole

multiple mon typos

infinite slide softlock after sprinting or landing after glide

changes:

rings (whisper and boost) now spawn "soft corners" underneath them to prevent players from bonking into walls when collecting them

new cutscene in front of Home's shed after getting Tad's ability to let the player know they can glide across the gap

better item in the box on top of gunther's house