Update v031223 (bugs, softlocks, cutscene, new item, sprint rings)

v031223
fixes:
taxi sounds stopping when changing maps
starting new game after beating jpd without closing game drops player in second half of dungeon when entering through mole's hole
multiple mon typos
infinite slide softlock after sprinting or landing after glide
changes:
rings (whisper and boost) now spawn "soft corners" underneath them to prevent players from bonking into walls when collecting them
new cutscene in front of Home's shed after getting Tad's ability to let the player know they can glide across the gap
better item in the box on top of gunther's house
