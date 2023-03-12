Path 1.6.3 - The Octogon

Ahoy, mateys! Long time no see!

We are inching ever closer to the game's full release. Version 1.6.3 adds 2 new maps: the Octogon (new bossfight), and the Crimson Trench (new ship battle level).



Here are the other changes:

Monsters get stronger at a faster rate above level 35, 45, 55, 65, 75

Added stun resistance stat to enemies - most giants and Corsair Strongmen have 50% chance and duration reduction. For bosses it's 66%

Added Hermit crab enemy type



Added Whirlpool spell. Most useful as crowd control.



The repeater got a new, more historically accurate look



New secret boss fight in Crumbling Cellars



Added Captured Specimen pickup type - always gives a pet type. You can get it from the Arena, or from certain bosses.



Added Seagull minion type

Revamped ship GUI. Added lifebar. Ship wheel now glows green while ship is being healed



Rogue/Infiltrator/Heavy Cavalier now has cape instead of backpack

Company Elite / Weapon Smuggler model tweaked

Imps and Demons now have thematic decorations on their backs



Renamed Sandal item to Shoe

Otherwordly Servant projectiles no longer pierce by default, but a new Perk has been added to enable it



King Crab's base life increased from 900 to 1000

Frenzy costs double powder amount on Tridents

Revamped Pit of Souls encounter after Kraul's death + added exit circle to the zone

Survivor's Hideout fiddle interaction is now started by a use event

Expanded the southern edge of the Forgotten Shrine by a bit (mostly visual change)

Moderate visual changes to the Mudskipper Grove zone



Minor visual changes to a lot of maps

Lava is now rising slightly slower on the Shattered Peak

Added particle effect around ships moving in lava + new texture for lava splashes

Added limit do damage number scale, and now it also scales with monster level

Integrated dodge mechanic into tutorial

Changed title of Ungodly Beast hint journal page

Minor touchups to some doodad models

Fixed: violin was not healing ships

Fixed: buildings can no longer be stunned

Fixed: Did some terrain cleanup of the randomized cave tileset

Fixed: Squid Tentacle no longer interrupts attack when out of range

Fixed: stationary units can no longer board ships

Fixed: Squid Tentacle attacks had no effect sometimes because the projectiles spawned underground

Fixed: Destructible Rocks had wrong death sound effect

Editor:

Unit type lists in the editor are now sorted alphabetically

Added various new trigger conditions and actions

Added a couple of new doodads

That's about it for today. As always, a lot of changes may cause a lot of bugs. If you have any issues or suggestions, reach out on the forums, or even better, on our Discord server!

Smooth sailing!

Borington