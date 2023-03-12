Path 1.6.3 - The Octogon

Ahoy, mateys! Long time no see!
We are inching ever closer to the game's full release. Version 1.6.3 adds 2 new maps: the Octogon (new bossfight), and the Crimson Trench (new ship battle level).
Here are the other changes:
Monsters get stronger at a faster rate above level 35, 45, 55, 65, 75
Added stun resistance stat to enemies - most giants and Corsair Strongmen have 50% chance and duration reduction. For bosses it's 66%
Added Hermit crab enemy type
Added Whirlpool spell. Most useful as crowd control.
The repeater got a new, more historically accurate look
New secret boss fight in Crumbling Cellars
Added Captured Specimen pickup type - always gives a pet type. You can get it from the Arena, or from certain bosses.
Added Seagull minion type
Revamped ship GUI. Added lifebar. Ship wheel now glows green while ship is being healed
Rogue/Infiltrator/Heavy Cavalier now has cape instead of backpack
Company Elite / Weapon Smuggler model tweaked
Imps and Demons now have thematic decorations on their backs
Renamed Sandal item to Shoe
Otherwordly Servant projectiles no longer pierce by default, but a new Perk has been added to enable it
King Crab's base life increased from 900 to 1000
Frenzy costs double powder amount on Tridents
Revamped Pit of Souls encounter after Kraul's death + added exit circle to the zone
Survivor's Hideout fiddle interaction is now started by a use event
Expanded the southern edge of the Forgotten Shrine by a bit (mostly visual change)
Moderate visual changes to the Mudskipper Grove zone
Minor visual changes to a lot of maps
Lava is now rising slightly slower on the Shattered Peak
Added particle effect around ships moving in lava + new texture for lava splashes
Added limit do damage number scale, and now it also scales with monster level
Integrated dodge mechanic into tutorial
Changed title of Ungodly Beast hint journal page
Minor touchups to some doodad models
Fixed: violin was not healing ships
Fixed: buildings can no longer be stunned
Fixed: Did some terrain cleanup of the randomized cave tileset
Fixed: Squid Tentacle no longer interrupts attack when out of range
Fixed: stationary units can no longer board ships
Fixed: Squid Tentacle attacks had no effect sometimes because the projectiles spawned underground
Fixed: Destructible Rocks had wrong death sound effect
Editor:
Unit type lists in the editor are now sorted alphabetically
Added various new trigger conditions and actions
Added a couple of new doodads
That's about it for today. As always, a lot of changes may cause a lot of bugs. If you have any issues or suggestions, reach out on the forums, or even better, on our Discord server!
Smooth sailing!
Borington
