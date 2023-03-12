 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 12 March 2023

Update 1.64-1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10752283

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added the ability to cook the F1 grenade by holding RMB. Just be quick with selecting the trajectory, but if you run out of time, simply keep RMB held and switch to another weapon, and it won't explode in your hand. Other grenades cannot be cooked due to their already short fuse time.

  • Fixed a bug with Panned/Fixed mode where toggle dosimeter doesn't work.

  • Fixed a few raven perch spots so when they get killed their they will fall to a place reachable by player

  • Updated the grenade explosion effect

