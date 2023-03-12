-
Added the ability to cook the F1 grenade by holding RMB. Just be quick with selecting the trajectory, but if you run out of time, simply keep RMB held and switch to another weapon, and it won't explode in your hand. Other grenades cannot be cooked due to their already short fuse time.
Fixed a bug with Panned/Fixed mode where toggle dosimeter doesn't work.
Fixed a few raven perch spots so when they get killed their they will fall to a place reachable by player
Updated the grenade explosion effect
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 12 March 2023
Update 1.64-1 Patch Notes
