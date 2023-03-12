EA Update v0.5.6 - Online Freeze Improvements

Online
Intermittent freezing improvements
- We've made significant improvements to how the game remedies dropped packets by increasing the amount of historical frame data within each packet. Previously, a major cause of freezes online was one of the game clients not having enough input data from other peers to progress the gameplay. This was not as much of an issue for players with extremely stable connections, but for players that may drop up to two or more packets in a row at times, a freeze could occur frequently. Now we bundle enough historical input data in each packet to allow up to the full rollback window range, which gives the maximum amount of time possible to backfill any missing data.
- A bug was fixed that caused false-positive desyncs to occur frequently, specifically after resuming from a freeze up. This should greatly reduce the likelihood of seeing an inaccurate desync notification.
General
Optimization
- Assist cut-in graphics are now cached before a match starts to optimize spawn timing.
- Improved tracking on graphical memory allocation for damage counters to ensure a more reliable cleanup after being destroyed.
Menus
Controls
- Fixed bug that prevented the right trigger deadzone setting on controllers from being saved by the profile.
Playable Characters
CommanderVideo
- Rainbow trail
- No longer removed by non-flinching attacks (e.g. Welltaro’s double jump projectile).
Octodad
- General
- Hurtboxes tightened on up strong, down strong, crash attack, assist call, assist call air and portions of up special.
- Hurt Heavy
- Updated with completed pixel art.
- Crash Attack
- Sketch updated.
- Voice sound added.
- Dust effects added.
Stages
The Spire
- Pillar graphic slightly adjusted.
Custom Content
- Character content ids and sprite entity ids no longer need to match in order to render damage counters correctly (previously the icon and name would not render).
- Fixed bug where matching music content ids from different namespaces could result in the incorrect track being loaded on a stage.
Fraymakers Api Types Plugin v0.1.5
- New PlaySoundArgs: autoPrefixByResource, autoPrefixResource
- New GameObject methods: attemptHit(), getCostumeShader()
- New Match method: freezeFrame()
- New GlobalSfx constant: MENU_CLICK
- Removed unused ProjectileStats field: inheritPalette (can still apply palette shaders through code)
- Removed unused DisplayObject field: mask (use MaskFilter instead)
- New Shader class fields: shared, priority
- New Shader class method: setPriority()
- New EntityEvent constant: DISPOSE
Changed files in this update