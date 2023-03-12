 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Task Force update for 12 March 2023

Quick Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10752249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick Fix. Sorry about all the quick little fixes.

Fixed

UI updating on boss
Boss now attacks properly

Added
*Added Boss name to UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link