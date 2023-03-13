Patch 9.1.1

Small patch to address some issues in the recent 9.1.0 patch.
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug which caused split-screen to be forcibly hidden every time a cutscene plays
Reverted Kraken and Genie melee range change to void instanced of melee hitting while doing no damage
Fixed Cupids boss dying instantly on Wandering Heart if the boss countdown is skipped
Fixed Wandering Heart achievement not being awarded on map completion
Fixed Lover's Paradise top bridge not blocking the building camera
Did more collision work on valentines to prevent stuck mobs
Disabled Wheel of Fortuna ability on wandering heart
Added thicker outline to pumpkin skeleton on a treadmill
You can no longer use the easter egg on Lover’s Paradise after the boss countdown starts
Changed name on black Enchanted Bishop variation to Tormented Bishop
You can now use the forge on Wandering heart when playing with controllers
Pet Rock and Jade Island now have proper shadows when in first-person view
Made hysteresis less prone to get stuck
Fixed double-buffered physics due to an engine change. This was the cause of the core slipping issue on Spring Valley
Balance Changes
Buffed the damage on the Steam Bot pet from Talay Mining Complex
Increased max base damage spawn on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet
Decreased absolute damage on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet
Increased number of max extra projectiles on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet from 2 to 7
Increased the heal amount on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet
Made all wasp enemies weak to fire damage (x1.5)
Reduced the resistance to lightning towers on wasps, making them take double the damage compared to version 9.0, but 10x less than on version 8.7
Made all siege mechs weak to electric damage (x1.3)
Boss fight on Lover’s Paradise now includes Copter Gentleman Mechs that target the player
Boss fight on Lover’s Paradise should have mob difficulty increased a little
Removed tower resistance debuff that was applied on a hit from Cupid Boss on Lover’s Paradise
Copter Gentleman Mechs don't damage cores anymore, to be in line with Copter Ogres
Lover’s Paradise only has 5 respawning chests on survival mode now
Reduced damage on Apprentice’s Fireball Tower by 15%
Quality of Life
Changed default tower upgrading behavior to be the same as patch 9.0.0 and before. This can be changed on CDT settings to use the new behavior instead
Changed default tower level to upgrade from 4
Added final wave to survival mode UI on all maps that have the game mode
Made it so if you have split-screen hidden, any unpause input from any split will close the pause menu
Moved west Flying enemy spawns closer to the map on Spooktacular Bay and Buccaneer Bay
Removed Icon Quality Rating from Top Hat, Bow, Santa Hat, and Santa beard. This should remove color mistakes on the item icon
Made hysteresis weight adjustable in the CDT settings
Player health is now drawn to the HUD of spectators in the competitive game-mode
