Patch 9.1.1

Small patch to address some issues in the recent 9.1.0 patch.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug which caused split-screen to be forcibly hidden every time a cutscene plays

Reverted Kraken and Genie melee range change to void instanced of melee hitting while doing no damage

Fixed Cupids boss dying instantly on Wandering Heart if the boss countdown is skipped

Fixed Wandering Heart achievement not being awarded on map completion

Fixed Lover's Paradise top bridge not blocking the building camera

Did more collision work on valentines to prevent stuck mobs

Disabled Wheel of Fortuna ability on wandering heart

Added thicker outline to pumpkin skeleton on a treadmill

You can no longer use the easter egg on Lover’s Paradise after the boss countdown starts

Changed name on black Enchanted Bishop variation to Tormented Bishop

You can now use the forge on Wandering heart when playing with controllers

Pet Rock and Jade Island now have proper shadows when in first-person view

Made hysteresis less prone to get stuck