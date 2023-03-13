 Skip to content

Dungeon Defenders update for 13 March 2023

Patch 9.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10752201 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to address some issues in the recent 9.1.0 patch.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug which caused split-screen to be forcibly hidden every time a cutscene plays

  • Reverted Kraken and Genie melee range change to void instanced of melee hitting while doing no damage

  • Fixed Cupids boss dying instantly on Wandering Heart if the boss countdown is skipped

  • Fixed Wandering Heart achievement not being awarded on map completion

  • Fixed Lover's Paradise top bridge not blocking the building camera

  • Did more collision work on valentines to prevent stuck mobs

  • Disabled Wheel of Fortuna ability on wandering heart

  • Added thicker outline to pumpkin skeleton on a treadmill

  • You can no longer use the easter egg on Lover’s Paradise after the boss countdown starts

  • Changed name on black Enchanted Bishop variation to Tormented Bishop

  • You can now use the forge on Wandering heart when playing with controllers

  • Pet Rock and Jade Island now have proper shadows when in first-person view

  • Made hysteresis less prone to get stuck

  • Fixed double-buffered physics due to an engine change. This was the cause of the core slipping issue on Spring Valley

Balance Changes

  • Buffed the damage on the Steam Bot pet from Talay Mining Complex

  • Increased max base damage spawn on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet

  • Decreased absolute damage on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet

  • Increased number of max extra projectiles on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet from 2 to 7

  • Increased the heal amount on Lover’s Paradise cupid pet

  • Made all wasp enemies weak to fire damage (x1.5)

  • Reduced the resistance to lightning towers on wasps, making them take double the damage compared to version 9.0, but 10x less than on version 8.7

  • Made all siege mechs weak to electric damage (x1.3)

  • Boss fight on Lover’s Paradise now includes Copter Gentleman Mechs that target the player

  • Boss fight on Lover’s Paradise should have mob difficulty increased a little

  • Removed tower resistance debuff that was applied on a hit from Cupid Boss on Lover’s Paradise

  • Copter Gentleman Mechs don't damage cores anymore, to be in line with Copter Ogres

  • Lover’s Paradise only has 5 respawning chests on survival mode now

  • Reduced damage on Apprentice’s Fireball Tower by 15%

Quality of Life

  • Changed default tower upgrading behavior to be the same as patch 9.0.0 and before. This can be changed on CDT settings to use the new behavior instead

  • Changed default tower level to upgrade from 4

  • Added final wave to survival mode UI on all maps that have the game mode

  • Made it so if you have split-screen hidden, any unpause input from any split will close the pause menu

  • Moved west Flying enemy spawns closer to the map on Spooktacular Bay and Buccaneer Bay

  • Removed Icon Quality Rating from Top Hat, Bow, Santa Hat, and Santa beard. This should remove color mistakes on the item icon

  • Made hysteresis weight adjustable in the CDT settings

  • Player health is now drawn to the HUD of spectators in the competitive game-mode

