Sail update for 12 March 2023

Hot Fix of 1.0.20c

Build 10752148

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.20d - HotFix of Ship Customization Update

Should Fix Frozen Loading Screen

If it doesn't fix the frozen loading screen please contact the devs by email at g119.contact@gmail.com

