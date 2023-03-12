 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

New Earth Saga of the New Gods update for 12 March 2023

Update to dark scenes

Share · View all patches · Build 10752068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Note:

  • Updated the images at the end of the current play through so that they were brighter.

  • Minor repairs to the animation at the end.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2195162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link