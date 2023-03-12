Update to dark scenes

Patch Note:
-
Updated the images at the end of the current play through so that they were brighter.
-
Minor repairs to the animation at the end.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Patch Note:
Updated the images at the end of the current play through so that they were brighter.
Minor repairs to the animation at the end.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update