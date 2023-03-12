Added a new feature - a single bar for bunnies to exercise on.

Fixed bugs related to WASD camera controls, bunny driving navigation, and a few UI bugs.

The next update may take longer than usual.

I've noticed some issues with the animation bones and may need to refactor some code and animation before adding new features.

Thank you for your feedback and support.

I developed the game alone, doing the art, coding, and testing all by myself.

If you encounter any bugs or strange animations,

please leave me a message, and I will look into and fix the issue.

Thank you ( ^ω^ )