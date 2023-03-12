 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 12 March 2023

Update 2022.0.12 (v12)

  • Nicer buttons in the main menu, fewer tabs
  • Removed starting grid from the loading screen
  • Removed race intro UI in pre-race sequence; it was pointless since gameplay 2.0
  • Result screen present in the main menu (race result is now fully saved in the cloud)
  • Vehicles should no longer move on starting gird (it was a rare bug)
  • Changed lighting in the main menu
  • The whole starting order is visible for longer before the start

