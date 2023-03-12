- Nicer buttons in the main menu, fewer tabs
- Removed starting grid from the loading screen
- Removed race intro UI in pre-race sequence; it was pointless since gameplay 2.0
- Result screen present in the main menu (race result is now fully saved in the cloud)
- Vehicles should no longer move on starting gird (it was a rare bug)
- Changed lighting in the main menu
- The whole starting order is visible for longer before the start
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 12 March 2023
Update 2022.0.12 (v12)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
