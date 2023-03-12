January 2023 - Update 2.7.10

Hello Folks
Here goes some small updates.
[FIX] Fixed required vehicle names to reach the islands
[FIX] Fixed amount of wood filled in amount field required to complete the second quest
[FIX] End game message included after defeat the last boss
