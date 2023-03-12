 Skip to content

Island Idle RPG update for 12 March 2023

January 2023 - Update 2.7.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10751981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Folks
Here goes some small updates.

[FIX] Fixed required vehicle names to reach the islands
[FIX] Fixed amount of wood filled in amount field required to complete the second quest
[FIX] End game message included after defeat the last boss

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023811
