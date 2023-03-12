 Skip to content

Australian Football Coach 2023 update for 12 March 2023

Version 2023.1.5 released

Share · View all patches · Build 10751951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another day another patch! This one has been pushed immediately since it fixes a bug introduced shortly before launch caused by attendances in state and youth leagues defaulting to zero which was preventing some players from getting past the off-season.

An attendance bug was also fixed for secondary stadiums and the attendance reworked slightly so people should now start showing up to state league games, even just a little. Attendance was based on statistical data from a national league, so state league attendance may still need more work... Other slight additions like a tweak to trading or adding city as an editable stadium field have been sorted.

Hope you enjoy the update!

