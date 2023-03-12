 Skip to content

Winter Falling update for 12 March 2023

Hotfix 12th March

Share · View all patches · Build 10751903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I hear you don't like invisible units, so they're gone.
Thank you to everyone who pointed it out. I never encountered that bug myself. Hell to debug.

The other bug in the map editor is also fixed!

