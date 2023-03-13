March 2023 Update - v0.8.0

Release notes:
- 4 new missions
- 4 new unlockable memories
- Fixed an issue so the “Get some ice” mission doesn’t restart after watching the Dream sequence.
- Unlocked system cursor to allow for resizing in windowed mode.
- Fixed an issue with the pipes game where it could get stuck.
- Fixed an issue with the “Get batteries” mission if the player creates the battery pack before talking with Maria by the pool.
- Fixed new memories links.
- Fixed issue where menus stay disabled after Emma’s lesson in her bedroom.
- Known issue: When loading a game from a previous version, variables can get in an incorrect state. We’re looking into mitigating this issue. However, you can avoid it by immediately creating a new save after loading a game from a previous version. This will save the default value of the new variables and . If you don’t create a new save and find there are issues, quitting and restarting the game should also fix the issue.
Changed files in this update