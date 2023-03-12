Balancing
- Moving in the shadow : Instead of gaining +10% critical damage, gain +5% dodge chance.
- Wolf summons no longer deal poison damage over time.
Bug fix
- The guild is correctly loaded.
- The player is no longer under the map when the game is launched after a teleportation.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred when loading a map.
- "Shadow Cloak" Equip Power: No longer increases dodge indefinitely when "Shadow Displacement" is already present.
- Skills that take seconds away from certain buff skills for use, now take them away correctly.
- Skills that remove stack numbers on certain enhancement skills for use, remove them correctly.
- Talent 2444 works correctly and adds 100% more damage for "destructive strike" (Assassin Legendary) as well as -50% mana cost.
- Talent 2981 works correctly.
- The description of talent 2662 is correctly visible.
- Manon correctly restarts conversations and updates her visual information.
