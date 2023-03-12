 Skip to content

Ortharion : The Last Battle Prologue update for 12 March 2023

0.01e

Share · View all patches · Build 10751890

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing

  • Moving in the shadow : Instead of gaining +10% critical damage, gain +5% dodge chance.
  • Wolf summons no longer deal poison damage over time.

Bug fix

  • The guild is correctly loaded.
  • The player is no longer under the map when the game is launched after a teleportation.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes occurred when loading a map.
  • "Shadow Cloak" Equip Power: No longer increases dodge indefinitely when "Shadow Displacement" is already present.
  • Skills that take seconds away from certain buff skills for use, now take them away correctly.
  • Skills that remove stack numbers on certain enhancement skills for use, remove them correctly.
  • Talent 2444 works correctly and adds 100% more damage for "destructive strike" (Assassin Legendary) as well as -50% mana cost.
  • Talent 2981 works correctly.
  • The description of talent 2662 is correctly visible.
  • Manon correctly restarts conversations and updates her visual information.

