Encounters Update - v0.7

This major update introduces encounters into the game. Encounters are optional side-objectives that appear throughout a run and provide additional rewards on completion. This update features 2 encounter groups each with 3 objectives for a total of 6 different tasks with more to come in the future!

Encounters

Every 6-8 minutes an encounter will spawn on the map away from the player, playing an audio queue, & occasionally flashing on the minimap to draw attention to it so you don't miss out. This means you will be able to complete 2 encounters every run. You can also choose to ignore encounters and play the game without them but you will miss out on their rewards. Only 1 encounter can be on the map at a time and they will time out if you do not activate them in time.

Once you approach an encounter, the type will be revealed by it's visual design:

Conduits

Conduit encounters focus on surviving and charging the conduit to complete the objective.

Area Survival - Remain within the area to charge the conduit

Area Elimination - Kill enemies within the area to charge the conduit

Conduit Repair - Retrieve parts from enemies to charge the conduit

Drop Pods

Drop pod encounters focus on escorting followers to complete the objective

Escort Repair - Collect & Deliver parts to the marked locations

Escort Survivors - Locate & Escort survivors to the planet

Escort VIP - Escort the VIP to the unmarked location

Flying over the encounter will activate it, revealing it's given objective from the corresponding list, and a timer will start counting down. If the timer reaches 0 the encounter fails and is cancelled, preventing you from earning any rewards.

Rewards

Upon completion, encounters always drop a level up gem and provide a choice between any 3 rewards:

You are always guaranteed only 1 upgrade choice, prioritising module upgrades or turret upgrades if your ship has no slots or all slots are equipped and completed

3 Skulls - Immediately kill all non-boss enemies

EXP magnet - spawn an exp magnet

Heal 2 HP

Earn 500 credits

+1 max HP

Increase ship turret damage

Increase ship turret fire rate

Increase ship move speed

Increase ship EXP collection radius

Fixes & Changes