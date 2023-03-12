 Skip to content

The Crimping update for 12 March 2023

It's Ready at Last!

I'm happy to announce that The Crimping is now available to everyone! Thank you so much to all who beta tested and provided feedback. As a solo developer, it was such a delight to interact with all of you! :)

It's been such a fun ride since I was challenged in February to make a horror game! Not only was it a delight to work on the game itself, I also very much enjoyed learning more about the Shanghai Tunnels and various hauntings in Portland. I hope everyone who plays my game has as much fun as I did making it!

<3
Kim

