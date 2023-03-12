It's Ready at Last!

I'm happy to announce that The Crimping is now available to everyone! Thank you so much to all who beta tested and provided feedback. As a solo developer, it was such a delight to interact with all of you! :)

It's been such a fun ride since I was challenged in February to make a horror game! Not only was it a delight to work on the game itself, I also very much enjoyed learning more about the Shanghai Tunnels and various hauntings in Portland. I hope everyone who plays my game has as much fun as I did making it!

<3

Kim