Update 0.12.12 is here!

For players with low-resource computers or integrated graphics, we've added a new "LOW RESOLUTION MODE" option in the game settings. This mode reduces the game's resolution to improve performance while maintaining a higher resolution for text and user interface elements.

We've also adjusted the behavior of the new weapon cooling system, making it more predictable and consistent.

To prevent accidental movements of the pointer, we've reduced the sensitivity of controllers in the menu.

These improvements are a work in progress, and we will continue to optimize performance for all hardware configurations. Your opinions and suggestions are important to us as we continue to refine the game.

In upcoming updates, we will add more visual options, such as windowed mode and borderless, which have been frequently requested by our players.

Thank you for your support, and we hope you enjoy the update!