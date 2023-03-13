Red Sea Releases Today

Hey, everyone. I'm Paul, the developer of Red Sea. I started working on this game in Oct of 2021 (~1.5 years in development) and am proud to be releasing it today. While this isn't my first game, I do consider it my first serious game project. The incredible amount of things I learned from this experience has me excited for what comes next on my game dev journey. But for now, I hope people enjoy Red Sea.
A couple tips:
- Play the tutorial mode and explore the UI. There might be aspects of the gameplay or controls you're not used to, but there is a lot of information tucked away in different places.
- By default, the game starts pretty easy so people can focus on how things work. But at any time, you can go to Settings -> Preferences and choose a Preferred Rank from 1-100 to always receive contracts around that rank. Most people should be able to find a suitable mission difficulty somewhere in that range.
Thanks to everyone who tries the game or has supported me along the way.
Paul