-
Added a new engine swap (2JZ) for "LA2" and "AE86"
-
Added new hoods + ducktail for the "AE86"
-
Added a new 1/2 mile drag race
-
Fixed the excessive tire wear on dyno
-
Fixed some map textures
-
Slowed down the parts rotating speed in the shop
-
Improved the turbo system
-
Various bug fixes
Apex Point update for 12 March 2023
Update V0.028.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
