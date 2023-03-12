 Skip to content

Apex Point update for 12 March 2023

Update V0.028.6

Update V0.028.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new engine swap (2JZ) for "LA2" and "AE86"

  • Added new hoods + ducktail for the "AE86"

  • Added a new 1/2 mile drag race

  • Fixed the excessive tire wear on dyno

  • Fixed some map textures

  • Slowed down the parts rotating speed in the shop

  • Improved the turbo system

  • Various bug fixes

