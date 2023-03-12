 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 12 March 2023

Patch 0.093

Patch 0.093

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Changes
  • The game is overlaid with partial darkness when a dialogue shows up
  • Reorganized the 'needs' buildings category to make more sense when looked at from left to right
  • The game now automatically saves when a player leaves in multiplayer (with any cause)
AI Improvements
  • Researches upgrades in the library
  • Uses marketplace to buy essentials if they are lacking
  • Builds extra food shops if some of its houses are out of range
  • Area designated for house building is larger
  • Builds extra storehouses to prevent traffic
  • Assigns multiple workers to multi-slot workplaces
Gameplay Changes
  • Refusing alliance or neutrality no longer costs knowledge
  • Luxuries are consumed slightly faster
  • Decorated Tiles now count as a road, but emits only 1 appeal instead of 2
  • Added a second version of decorated tile
  • Non-owned buildings can now be selected aswell (cannot see wares or inhabitants)
Bug Fixes
  • Orchards' placement now properly checks for borders
  • Fixed farmer's 'planting seeds' animation not having sound
  • Fixed caravan wares on UI spilling off screen
  • Fixed partially-built towers not being destroyed when territory is captured
  • Bowmen now properly show attack animations while firing from inside the castle
  • Garrisoned soldiers properly get hidden in fog of war
  • Diplomatic interaction buttons are no longer interactable on defeated players
  • Once a player is defeated, their villagers will stop spawning
  • Fixed player 1 (red) not spawning if they are set as AI
  • Tutorial no longer crashes when played in a different language other than english
Graphics Changes
  • Added sound effect to farmer picking apples, cabbages and planting cabbages

