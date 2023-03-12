- Weizen beer improvements: Now you won't lose weizen durability if you collect medkit but you're almost at your max health so double medkit would not benefit you. Weizen shop description has also been modified to clarify that weizen does not work on potions.
- Ore vacuum cleaner improvements: If the player were to use the ore vacuum in certain pixel perfect places, the vacuum cleaner didn't "mine" the ores it should have mined or it mined them twice as fast. This has been fixed, ore vacuum is now smoother than ever. It also renders correctly behind the minecart now.
- By pressing Enter in the leaderboards menu, in-game overlay browser will open with the Steam leaderboards website. Leaderboards menu header has also been added.
- Fixed a bug where you could grapnel yourself out of the minecart and potentially softlock your run.
Cavimilation update for 12 March 2023
Cavimilation v171 released
