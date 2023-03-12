 Skip to content

I Will Be There update for 12 March 2023

v1.2.0 Update

v1.2.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10751594

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NOTE: This update brings in new global variables, rendering previous save files obsolete. Please update only if you accept to lose your progress!

New Features:

  • EXPLORATION: Now TYLER can step outside the RV and look around. Sometimes he will just admire the view, other times he may go on a small walk to find danger or reward!
  • COMPANION BOOST: The characters that are with TYLER are going to boost his certain stats until they part ways. Enjoy the company!
  • DISCARD SCRAP METAL: If his backpack is full and he needs to make room, TYLER can discard a scrap metal from the inventory. He doesn't worry, he knows he will find more along the way.
  • BOOKS FOR GOOD MOOD: Reading books will now actually improve TYLER's mood.
  • HEAR MORE: Added sound effects for knife stabs and zombies approaching.

Bug Fixes:

  • FIXED: Two achievements now work as intended.

