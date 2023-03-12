v1.2.0 Update

NOTE: This update brings in new global variables, rendering previous save files obsolete. Please update only if you accept to lose your progress!
New Features:
- EXPLORATION: Now TYLER can step outside the RV and look around. Sometimes he will just admire the view, other times he may go on a small walk to find danger or reward!
- COMPANION BOOST: The characters that are with TYLER are going to boost his certain stats until they part ways. Enjoy the company!
- DISCARD SCRAP METAL: If his backpack is full and he needs to make room, TYLER can discard a scrap metal from the inventory. He doesn't worry, he knows he will find more along the way.
- BOOKS FOR GOOD MOOD: Reading books will now actually improve TYLER's mood.
- HEAR MORE: Added sound effects for knife stabs and zombies approaching.
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED: Two achievements now work as intended.
Changed files in this update