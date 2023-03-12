Mini Update 1.7.4 (Fixing bugs)

FIXED:
- Changed color of the last board of the dark avl tree level.
- Fixed texture track mask.
- Changed particles of fans.
- Adapted and optimized island world fans.
- Fixed bug with volume and sensitivity sliders in options menu.
- Updated art gallery.
