DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 12 March 2023

Mini Update 1.7.4 (Fixing bugs)

Share · View all patches · Build 10751574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXED:

  • Changed color of the last board of the dark avl tree level.
  • Fixed texture track mask.
  • Changed particles of fans.
  • Adapted and optimized island world fans.
  • Fixed bug with volume and sensitivity sliders in options menu.
  • Updated art gallery.

