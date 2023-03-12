 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Vengeance: Play The Game update for 12 March 2023

Lost Souls Isles Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10751519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lost Souls Isles Update

Change:

  • As part of the new Map Lost Souls Isles, new sun graphics have been made, which work more realistically and give a real sun feeling.

  • New songs have been added to the game. More sounds have been added, among other Sounds with the Needs function.

New:

  • The Lost Souls Isles Map is now available in-game! - Explore a tropical island world and fight for your team. The island has everything from residential areas, a lighthouse, a small fish industry, beautiful beaches and much more.

  • Brand new Survival Needs have been made and added to the game. Food and Water spawns everywhere now. Better Needs system and Widgets, which are more precise and fancy.

  • New songs have been added to the game, which are calmer and sound better.

MT Games Interactive Team.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2252871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link