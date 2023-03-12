Lost Souls Isles Update

New songs have been added to the game. More sounds have been added, among other Sounds with the Needs function.

As part of the new Map Lost Souls Isles, new sun graphics have been made, which work more realistically and give a real sun feeling.

The Lost Souls Isles Map is now available in-game! - Explore a tropical island world and fight for your team. The island has everything from residential areas, a lighthouse, a small fish industry, beautiful beaches and much more.

Brand new Survival Needs have been made and added to the game. Food and Water spawns everywhere now. Better Needs system and Widgets, which are more precise and fancy.