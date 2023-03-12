Lost Souls Isles Update
As part of the new Map Lost Souls Isles, new sun graphics have been made, which work more realistically and give a real sun feeling.
New songs have been added to the game. More sounds have been added, among other Sounds with the Needs function.
The Lost Souls Isles Map is now available in-game! - Explore a tropical island world and fight for your team. The island has everything from residential areas, a lighthouse, a small fish industry, beautiful beaches and much more.
Brand new Survival Needs have been made and added to the game. Food and Water spawns everywhere now. Better Needs system and Widgets, which are more precise and fancy.
New songs have been added to the game, which are calmer and sound better.
