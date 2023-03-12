 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 12 March 2023

v0.11.53

Share · View all patches · Build 10751513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hatchery should now remember page position when feeding eggs.
  • Stables should now remember custom area/level when using multiple times. (Note: This is reset on application restart / time warp / etc.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217551
