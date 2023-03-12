- Hatchery should now remember page position when feeding eggs.
- Stables should now remember custom area/level when using multiple times. (Note: This is reset on application restart / time warp / etc.)
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 12 March 2023
v0.11.53
