Press Preview Bugs That Are Fixed For Launch Release

Bug Hunting Season!

Over the last 7 days I have been alerted to some bugs and issues I was previously unaware of. Some of the alerts came via the press that were playing the release copy, others through testers, and I've also known of a few issues as well. Here's a summary of some of the bugs and quirks that have been fixed in the Release-Day copy of the game. Some of these bugs may still show up within review articles or videos online.

Issues That Are Fixed in the Launch-Day Release

Graduating from Level 1 to Level 2 in Sequential Mode. The first passenger of Level 2 was poorly position, and often didn't show up. This problem also kicked off a game mode-breaking bug! Both of these issues have been fixed.

Visibility of the floor count was poor. The numbers were too small. I've significantly increased the size in the taxi display (HUD).

Bug with the navigation arrow made it very small, didn't scale large enough, very poor visibility - especially on Steam Deck. Fixed the bug, the sizing is correct now.

Some passengers would enter and the $45 "entry" fee wasn't displayed on the UI. Instead it remained at $0.00. Issue is fixed and shows the fee as soon as the passenger enters the taxi.

Thanks to all those people that alerted me to these issue! You're awesome and you saved my butt! ːsteamthumbsupː

Outstanding Known or Intentional Issues in Launch-Day Release

Leaderboard does not get presented (although for the most part data collection is still occurring)

Random floating NPCs and objects. Doesn't harm game play. Sometimes passengers walk on air.

Taxi meter is positioned poorly on Steam Deck and non-16:9 screens.

Every now and then, a passenger will stay aboard the taxi instead of exiting. Doesn't harm game play, but looks silly.

GPS sometimes shows pickup position instead of destination. While annoying, I consider it non-game-breaking because it is supplemental to the main direction arrow indicator.

Music has delayed resume after Pause screen

All the best!

Cassius