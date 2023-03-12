 Skip to content

Gunner, HEAT, PC! update for 12 March 2023

GHPC Update 20230228.2

Build 10751447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GHPC Early Access has been updated to version 20230228.2.

This is a minor update, introducing small adjustments and bug fixes.

Changelog

  • Added gunnery optic to commander's M85 cupola machine gun on M60 series tanks (automatically used when the cupola gun is selected)
  • Tank and scout vehicle crews will now abandon their vehicle when it is combat ineffective
  • Light vehicle crews will now have a chance to panic and bail out when their crew compartment is pierced by munitions, with a higher chance for larger caliber threats
  • Added an option in the Q menu to bail out, allowing the crew to be saved in a hopeless situation (in a campaign, this avoids harsher logistics penalties for personnel losses)
  • Tuned suspension on several vehicles, especially the BTR-60PB, which should now be much less eager to spring into the air
  • Free cam is now immune to blur effects
  • Added correct tracer ratio to .50 caliber belts for M85 cupola guns
  • Reverted previous decrease in maximum spall bounces for better damage effect
  • Removed spall penalty on 3BM20
  • Increased scroll speed on unit switch menu
  • Updated credits
  • Fixed T-72 tanks' TPD-K1 gunsight having too low magnification
  • Fixed base model M1 Abrams lacking lighter colored backing field for number decals
  • Fixed BMP-1 gunner being immune to compartment penetration panic
  • Fixed .50 caliber ammunition carrying too much velocity at long range
  • Fixed mesh issue on T-72M1 commander hatch
  • Fixed rare issue that could cause a unit's loss not to be fully registered

Thanks for playing!

