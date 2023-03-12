0.7.0 Mark Out Release

I would first of all like to apologize for the long delay between updates. I had this update slated to come out in October and due to a variety of reasons, I failed to release the update. This update is more of a cleanup release. I fixed a few small bugs and refined a few things such as the post match screen.

In addition to this, I also added in a few new arenas.

I am now shifting my focus to get Mark Out out of the Early Access phase. Please play through the game and inform me of any areas that you all would like to see improved as I march toward this release goal.

Mudshow Wrestling



GSW New York City



House Of Truth

