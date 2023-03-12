 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mark Out! The Wrestling Card Game update for 12 March 2023

0.7.0 Mark Out Release

Share · View all patches · Build 10751413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I would first of all like to apologize for the long delay between updates. I had this update slated to come out in October and due to a variety of reasons, I failed to release the update. This update is more of a cleanup release. I fixed a few small bugs and refined a few things such as the post match screen.

In addition to this, I also added in a few new arenas.

I am now shifting my focus to get Mark Out out of the Early Access phase. Please play through the game and inform me of any areas that you all would like to see improved as I march toward this release goal.

Mudshow Wrestling

GSW New York City

House Of Truth

Changed files in this update

Mark Out! The Wrestling Card Game Content Depot 1634991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link