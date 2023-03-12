Update : Space Simulation

New Features:

Auto Save: The game now automatically saves progress at regular intervals, reducing the risk of losing progress due to crashes or other issues.

Skip Tutorial Button: Players can now skip the tutorial and jump right into the game.

Marching Cube Rendering: We've implemented the Marching Cube algorithm to render rocket models and other space-related objects. (Also added new models such as: satellites, thrusters, and space shuttles...)

Solar System: The game now includes the (Sun, Earth, Jupiter, Mars...), allowing players to navigate through the solar system.

N-body Physics: N-body physics implemented, adding a new level of dynamic and engaging gameplay.

High-Speed Simulation: Players can now speed up the physics simulation by x10000000 while in space.

Visual Trajectory Prediction: Rockets and other celestial bodies now have visual trajectory predictions, enhancing gameplay and strategy. In-Game Videos: I've added in game videos explaining how each building works, making it easier for players to understand game mechanics.

A ton of bugs and crashes have been fixed thanks to player feedback.

Known Issues (will be implemented soon):

No antialiasing: Antialiasing has not yet been implemented for rendering and fonts.

Saving/Loading Rockets: The game does not currently save/load rockets once they are launched.

Idle Game Economy: The "idle game" economy is temporary and will most likely be replaced by something linear in the full game release.

Unbalanced Enemy Swarms: The swarms of incoming enemies are not yet balanced.

I apologize for the rare updates. While this is not my main activity, I'm doing my best and keep working as much as I can. The full release of the game is still scheduled for later this year.