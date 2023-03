Share · View all patches · Build 10751360 · Last edited 12 March 2023 – 18:59:04 UTC by Wendy

This update fixes an issue with the Live2D Cubism Core library that allowed people to create model files that could crash VTube Studio.

With this issue fixed, Live2D model and item downloads from the Steam Workshop have been enabled again. Sorry for the delay!

No new features. Changelog on Trello: https://trello.com/c/MYJ1RfCF

And if you have any questions, please ask on Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio