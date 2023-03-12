Update: V1.3.17

NEW FEATURE

.new player Hit damage sound: play a sound each time the player takes damage

BUG FIXES:

.starting a level took too much time (regression)

.Sfx particle attached to a trigger didn't start in stand-alone games (regression)

.particles effects were cleared on screen when changing the weapon of an enemy

.possible crash with attach links

.possible Not found Gauge Ready texture after loading the next level

.importing an asset then reloading the level without saving discarded the asset import

.wrong SFX particle orientation when attached to something

.SFX name was not properly saved

.laser start particle scale was too big

.shadows had flickering issues if the camera was too high

.several Start Menu values were not working (regression)

.Start Menu controls texts were not centered properly

.particle effects are paused when the game is paused

NOTE:

-the new Player Hit damage sound replaces the previous Player Impact sound. Now there are 2 different sounds: one for impact by Background or enemies, and one when damage is taken by the player.

-Laser start particle effect scale was wrong. You may have to adjust your particle effect scale if needed.