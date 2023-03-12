Small Patch 12.03.2023

Reworked Hardcore and Normal modes

Fixed the flashback bug on the Tower. There was no any effect on its start in the latest build

Logical inaccuracy with the transition to the chapter 1 locations from the prologue and chapter 2 fixed

Some borders on some levels was added

Completely fixed the inventory issue on the last level

HUD for snow goggles was added. (It can be turned off in the HUD options menu)

Some more minor fixes and additions.

I remind you don't have to start a new game after updates if you don't want to.

You can choose the version on which were made your saves in Beta Versions section on the game's preferences on Steam to continue playing through.