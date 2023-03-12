 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 12 March 2023

Patch 1.3.7 - Observatory

Patch 1.3.7 - Observatory

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • New location - Observatory. Beware of this location as a deadly force awaits you there.
  • Added hit markers (Disable in gameplay settings)
  • Added new infestation location/s

CHANGES:

  • Increased chance for vendor to sell credits to the player
  • General optimization
  • Change to UI to show if price is in $ or Credits
  • Improved Wandering Trader selling loot & changes to prices
  • Changes to main menu level

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed issue where there would be a large hitch when reloading a weapon
  • Fixed some map markers being at weird angles on the map
  • Fixed action bar consumable positions not saving correctly
  • Fixed lag while near to AI shooting
  • Fixed instance where hitting multiple AI with vehicle at same time, could make vehicle come to a stop
  • Fixed airdrop marker not showing icon
  • Possible fix for fish not getting added to inventory/spawning at player

