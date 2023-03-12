Patch 1.3.7 - Observatory

ADDITIONS:
- New location - Observatory. Beware of this location as a deadly force awaits you there.
- Added hit markers (Disable in gameplay settings)
- Added new infestation location/s
CHANGES:
- Increased chance for vendor to sell credits to the player
- General optimization
- Change to UI to show if price is in $ or Credits
- Improved Wandering Trader selling loot & changes to prices
- Changes to main menu level
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed issue where there would be a large hitch when reloading a weapon
- Fixed some map markers being at weird angles on the map
- Fixed action bar consumable positions not saving correctly
- Fixed lag while near to AI shooting
- Fixed instance where hitting multiple AI with vehicle at same time, could make vehicle come to a stop
- Fixed airdrop marker not showing icon
- Possible fix for fish not getting added to inventory/spawning at player
Changed files in this update