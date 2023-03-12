 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Axium's Box update for 12 March 2023

Photo Mod!

Share · View all patches · Build 10751294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After Optimizing I was able to crank up my graphics setting and I kept thinking to myself "I Wish there was an easier way to get better pictures."

So I went ahead and made one Muhahahah!

Introducing the revolutionary new Photo Mod! With just a few clicks, you can detach your camera from your avatar and explore your game world in a whole new way. Fly freely through the world and adjust the flow of time to capture that perfect screenshot with ease. Say goodbye to the frustration of trying to snap the perfect shot and hello to the Photo Mod, the ultimate solution for gamers looking to up their screenshot game.



Changed files in this update

Depot 2273221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link