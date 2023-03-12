After Optimizing I was able to crank up my graphics setting and I kept thinking to myself "I Wish there was an easier way to get better pictures."

So I went ahead and made one Muhahahah!

Introducing the revolutionary new Photo Mod! With just a few clicks, you can detach your camera from your avatar and explore your game world in a whole new way. Fly freely through the world and adjust the flow of time to capture that perfect screenshot with ease. Say goodbye to the frustration of trying to snap the perfect shot and hello to the Photo Mod, the ultimate solution for gamers looking to up their screenshot game.





