Relic Dudes update for 12 March 2023

Relic Dudes 0.2.2 - Patch Notes

  • Game does not disconnect players when the match ends anymore.
  • Chat is now enabled when the match ends so players can communicate.
  • Sending a chat message when the host leaves at the end of the match.
  • Reworked end game panel -> added "add friend" button, relics that players has collected, players level.
  • Added a new monster to both "endless" and "default" game modes.
  • Fixed enemy shader "blink", it should look smoother.

