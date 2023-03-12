- Game does not disconnect players when the match ends anymore.
- Chat is now enabled when the match ends so players can communicate.
- Sending a chat message when the host leaves at the end of the match.
- Reworked end game panel -> added "add friend" button, relics that players has collected, players level.
- Added a new monster to both "endless" and "default" game modes.
- Fixed enemy shader "blink", it should look smoother.
Relic Dudes update for 12 March 2023
Relic Dudes 0.2.2 - Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
