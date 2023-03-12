 Skip to content

Beneath the Mountain update for 12 March 2023

Patch 1.2.6 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10751205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Geomancers

  • This new unit harnesses earth magic to strengthen allies and defeat foes.
  • Earthen Assault: baseline ability for Geomancers that lets them throw additional stones for each spell cast.
  • Soften Rock: baseline ability for Geomancers that lets them reduce the hardness of stone cubes permanently.
  • Earth Shield: baseline ability for Geomancers that offers sustain and mana regen.

Geomancer's Sanctum

  • This new building allows you to train up to 4 Geomancers.
  • Earthcaster's Amulet: grants critical strike and buffs their base ability.
  • Manacrystal Band: grants mana regeneration to both Geomancer's and Runepriests.
  • Runes of Roknir: grants cooldown reduction and makes Earth Shield better.
  • Earthbreaker's Staff: grants crit and gives Soften Rock a chance to reset itself.
  • Obsidian Geostave: gives a way to apply consistent area based damage on the Geomancer's base ability.

Alchemist's Lab

  • The new Alchemist's Lab lets you research potions and explosives.
  • Health Potions: grants a small heal over time consumable to Dwarf Warriors and Axeguards.
  • Ragefire Flask: grants Berserkers a way to buff themselves at the cost of significant health loss.
  • Potion of Strength: gives Clanspear and Longbeards access to powerful attack-damage buff.
  • Stoneskin Potion: grants Axeguard and Ironguard access to Stoneskin on-demand.
  • Manastones: when a mana potion is consumed, gain some mana immediately.
  • Manabrew Mastery: doubles the effectiveness of mana potions.
  • Advanced Health Potions: when a health potion is consumed, gain some health immediately.
  • Health Potion Mastery: doubles the effectiveness of health potions.
  • Glowby Petals: gives some small healing on mana potion consumption.
  • Bogstool Spores: creates synergy with mushroom farms and increases research rate at the alchemist's lab.
  • Runic Convergence: creates synergy with magic builds and alchemy.
  • Elderleaf Satchel: gives some experience whenever a unit uses a potion.
  • Advanced Alchemy: a requirement tech that unlocks better tech.
  • Gunpowder: unlocks other gunpowder-related tech.
  • Blasting Charges: gives a small explosive to miners and ironguard.

Runeforge Talents (King)

  • Earthwarden's Runestone:
  • Lead by Example: XP gain increased from 20% to 50% and threat buffed to 100%.
  • The Mountain Walks: threat buffed from 50% to 100%.
  • Dire Repercussions: reworked (again). Now does more consistent damage and has more threat.
  • Ferocious Assault: now gives additional attack range, which helps the king immensely in large fights.

Runeforge Talents (Buildings)

  • Alchemical Mastery: makes various potions available to new unit types in addition to the standard ones.

Runeforge Talents (Infantry)

  • Aimed Shot: gives Tunnel Scouts a powerful cooldown-based damaging ability.
  • Shrapnel Clusters: offers a way to get Shrapnel Bombs early and make the ability much more powerful.
  • Tenacity: absorb value increased from 10% to 12%.
  • Tenacious Defense: cdr increased to 3 seconds and buff duration increased to 15 seconds.
  • Headshot!: now gives 10% crit up from 5% crit.
  • One-Handed Axe Specialization: now gives 7% crit up from 5%.
  • Unbowed and Unbroken: now gives block/crit instead of block/threat.

Runeforge Talents (Magic)

  • Stonemending: converts shield effects to heal-over-time effects.
  • Stoneskin: gives physical damage reduction to a nearby ally.
  • Earthspikes: grants a strong area-based damaging ability and ties in with bleed builds.
  • Earthshards: grants armor penetration and greatly increases their baseline ability damage.
  • Kinship Pendant: makes Earth Shield free to cast and lets the Geomancer cast it on allies as well.
  • Forgefire Enchantment: allows Geomancer's to buff nearby melee units.
  • Auric Extraction: grants Geomancer's a way to extract gold when casting Soften Rock.
  • Stonemender's Geode: ties in a number of benefits to other talents (Stoneskin, Stonemending, Earth Shield).
  • Battlepriest's Pendant: now also gives access to health potions.
  • Summon Earth Elemental: summons an Earth Elemental to aid you for 30 seconds. Can be manually cast.
  • Nullward Aura: provides a very strong anti-magic option for Runepriests.
  • Rune of High Order: now applies to both Runepriests and Geomancers.

Blacksmith

  • Nullification Shielding: gives some early-game magic resist options for all infantry units.
  • Lesser Warding Bracers: is a rework of some older tech. It now gives magic resist instead of fire resist.
  • Runesteel Armor Crafting: another tech rework. Different name and icon, same stat buff.
  • Reinforced Gauntlets: the last tech rework, granting reduced damage from melee attacks.
  • Masterwork Tools: now applies to both the Blacksmith and Masterwork Blacksmith.
  • Masterwork Anvil: now applies to both the Blacksmith and Masterwork Blacksmith.

Workshop

  • Shrapnel Bomb: a powerful explosive that also applies bleed in an area.

Mining Camp

  • Masterwork Mining Carts: now costs less and takes less time to research.

Temple

  • Ring of Protection: now applies to both Runepriests and Geomancers.

Mana

  • All magic using units (dwarven and hostile), now have mana bars and use mana as a resource.

Map Generation

  • The entrance can now be from any direction (North, South, East, West).
  • The starting room is more likely to be away from the entrance.
  • Caves on floors -1 and -2 and more likely to be circular and are larger to accommodate larger enemy counts.

UI

  • Combat Status Indicators
  • Notifications in the top left are now limited to a maximum of 15 at a given time.
  • It's now possible to see how much time is left for a unit to train or for tech to be researched.

AI Improvements

  • AI for all units (player and hostile) has been improved significantly.
  • AI is more efficient and runs more smoothly.
  • AI is more advanced and considers more factors than before.
  • Units that are out of combat are now able to eat immediately without any additional delay.

Unit Caps

  • Runepriests are now capped at 4 per Temple.
  • Geomancers are now capped at 4 per Geomancer's Sanctum.
  • Berserkers are now capped at 10 per Berserker Hall.

Engineers

  • Well There's Your Problem: gives Engineers a way avoid combat while punishing those that do enter combat.

Poison and Bleed Immune Creatures

  • Creatures that are spectral, undead, or elemental are now immune to poison and bleed effects.

Unit Audio

  • When units hit buildings, additional combat/fighting/impact sounds are now played.

Bug Fixes

  • It is now possible to tell units to stand in a position that is blocked (visually) by a rock cube.
  • Fixed several issues with hostile creature line-of-sight checks which allowed them to cast abilities through rock cubes and buildings.
  • Unit-on-unit collisions are handled better when one of the units is idle (better unit pushing).
  • Improvements to path rounding which caused units to get stuck going around corners.
  • Fixed an issue where control groups didn't work after initially setting them.

