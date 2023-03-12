Patch 1.2.6 Notes

Geomancers
- This new unit harnesses earth magic to strengthen allies and defeat foes.
- Earthen Assault: baseline ability for Geomancers that lets them throw additional stones for each spell cast.
- Soften Rock: baseline ability for Geomancers that lets them reduce the hardness of stone cubes permanently.
- Earth Shield: baseline ability for Geomancers that offers sustain and mana regen.
Geomancer's Sanctum
- This new building allows you to train up to 4 Geomancers.
- Earthcaster's Amulet: grants critical strike and buffs their base ability.
- Manacrystal Band: grants mana regeneration to both Geomancer's and Runepriests.
- Runes of Roknir: grants cooldown reduction and makes Earth Shield better.
- Earthbreaker's Staff: grants crit and gives Soften Rock a chance to reset itself.
- Obsidian Geostave: gives a way to apply consistent area based damage on the Geomancer's base ability.
Alchemist's Lab
- The new Alchemist's Lab lets you research potions and explosives.
- Health Potions: grants a small heal over time consumable to Dwarf Warriors and Axeguards.
- Ragefire Flask: grants Berserkers a way to buff themselves at the cost of significant health loss.
- Potion of Strength: gives Clanspear and Longbeards access to powerful attack-damage buff.
- Stoneskin Potion: grants Axeguard and Ironguard access to Stoneskin on-demand.
- Manastones: when a mana potion is consumed, gain some mana immediately.
- Manabrew Mastery: doubles the effectiveness of mana potions.
- Advanced Health Potions: when a health potion is consumed, gain some health immediately.
- Health Potion Mastery: doubles the effectiveness of health potions.
- Glowby Petals: gives some small healing on mana potion consumption.
- Bogstool Spores: creates synergy with mushroom farms and increases research rate at the alchemist's lab.
- Runic Convergence: creates synergy with magic builds and alchemy.
- Elderleaf Satchel: gives some experience whenever a unit uses a potion.
- Advanced Alchemy: a requirement tech that unlocks better tech.
- Gunpowder: unlocks other gunpowder-related tech.
- Blasting Charges: gives a small explosive to miners and ironguard.
Runeforge Talents (King)
- Earthwarden's Runestone:
- Lead by Example: XP gain increased from 20% to 50% and threat buffed to 100%.
- The Mountain Walks: threat buffed from 50% to 100%.
- Dire Repercussions: reworked (again). Now does more consistent damage and has more threat.
- Ferocious Assault: now gives additional attack range, which helps the king immensely in large fights.
Runeforge Talents (Buildings)
- Alchemical Mastery: makes various potions available to new unit types in addition to the standard ones.
Runeforge Talents (Infantry)
- Aimed Shot: gives Tunnel Scouts a powerful cooldown-based damaging ability.
- Shrapnel Clusters: offers a way to get Shrapnel Bombs early and make the ability much more powerful.
- Tenacity: absorb value increased from 10% to 12%.
- Tenacious Defense: cdr increased to 3 seconds and buff duration increased to 15 seconds.
- Headshot!: now gives 10% crit up from 5% crit.
- One-Handed Axe Specialization: now gives 7% crit up from 5%.
- Unbowed and Unbroken: now gives block/crit instead of block/threat.
Runeforge Talents (Magic)
- Stonemending: converts shield effects to heal-over-time effects.
- Stoneskin: gives physical damage reduction to a nearby ally.
- Earthspikes: grants a strong area-based damaging ability and ties in with bleed builds.
- Earthshards: grants armor penetration and greatly increases their baseline ability damage.
- Kinship Pendant: makes Earth Shield free to cast and lets the Geomancer cast it on allies as well.
- Forgefire Enchantment: allows Geomancer's to buff nearby melee units.
- Auric Extraction: grants Geomancer's a way to extract gold when casting Soften Rock.
- Stonemender's Geode: ties in a number of benefits to other talents (Stoneskin, Stonemending, Earth Shield).
- Battlepriest's Pendant: now also gives access to health potions.
- Summon Earth Elemental: summons an Earth Elemental to aid you for 30 seconds. Can be manually cast.
- Nullward Aura: provides a very strong anti-magic option for Runepriests.
- Rune of High Order: now applies to both Runepriests and Geomancers.
Blacksmith
- Nullification Shielding: gives some early-game magic resist options for all infantry units.
- Lesser Warding Bracers: is a rework of some older tech. It now gives magic resist instead of fire resist.
- Runesteel Armor Crafting: another tech rework. Different name and icon, same stat buff.
- Reinforced Gauntlets: the last tech rework, granting reduced damage from melee attacks.
- Masterwork Tools: now applies to both the Blacksmith and Masterwork Blacksmith.
- Masterwork Anvil: now applies to both the Blacksmith and Masterwork Blacksmith.
Workshop
- Shrapnel Bomb: a powerful explosive that also applies bleed in an area.
Mining Camp
- Masterwork Mining Carts: now costs less and takes less time to research.
Temple
- Ring of Protection: now applies to both Runepriests and Geomancers.
Mana
- All magic using units (dwarven and hostile), now have mana bars and use mana as a resource.
Map Generation
- The entrance can now be from any direction (North, South, East, West).
- The starting room is more likely to be away from the entrance.
- Caves on floors -1 and -2 and more likely to be circular and are larger to accommodate larger enemy counts.
UI
- Combat Status Indicators
- Notifications in the top left are now limited to a maximum of 15 at a given time.
- It's now possible to see how much time is left for a unit to train or for tech to be researched.
AI Improvements
- AI for all units (player and hostile) has been improved significantly.
- AI is more efficient and runs more smoothly.
- AI is more advanced and considers more factors than before.
- Units that are out of combat are now able to eat immediately without any additional delay.
Unit Caps
- Runepriests are now capped at 4 per Temple.
- Geomancers are now capped at 4 per Geomancer's Sanctum.
- Berserkers are now capped at 10 per Berserker Hall.
Engineers
- Well There's Your Problem: gives Engineers a way avoid combat while punishing those that do enter combat.
Poison and Bleed Immune Creatures
- Creatures that are spectral, undead, or elemental are now immune to poison and bleed effects.
Unit Audio
- When units hit buildings, additional combat/fighting/impact sounds are now played.
Bug Fixes
- It is now possible to tell units to stand in a position that is blocked (visually) by a rock cube.
- Fixed several issues with hostile creature line-of-sight checks which allowed them to cast abilities through rock cubes and buildings.
- Unit-on-unit collisions are handled better when one of the units is idle (better unit pushing).
- Improvements to path rounding which caused units to get stuck going around corners.
- Fixed an issue where control groups didn't work after initially setting them.
