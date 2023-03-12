-
Setting an enemy on fire now counts as damaging/killing them and triggers crits & item effects.
-
Throw animation is now faster if throw is fully charged.
-
Reduced Fire Charge crit chance bonus from 50% -> 40%.
-
Fixed applying burn right after a previous instance expired doubling the burn damage dealt.
-
Fixed Treasure Chest collision becoming tiny after being thrown. (Reported by Wunarg and DoubleMayCare.)
-
Fixed Explosive Barrels dealing physical damage instead of piercing physical. (Reported by Jazdia and GrimToadstool.)
-
Fixed Flintlocks not culling when close to the camera. (Reported by Conrat.)
Gatedelvers update for 12 March 2023
0.1.15 - Your Honor, The Fire Started It
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update