Gatedelvers update for 12 March 2023

0.1.15 - Your Honor, The Fire Started It

  • Setting an enemy on fire now counts as damaging/killing them and triggers crits & item effects.

  • Throw animation is now faster if throw is fully charged.

  • Reduced Fire Charge crit chance bonus from 50% -> 40%.

  • Fixed applying burn right after a previous instance expired doubling the burn damage dealt.

  • Fixed Treasure Chest collision becoming tiny after being thrown. (Reported by Wunarg and DoubleMayCare.)

  • Fixed Explosive Barrels dealing physical damage instead of piercing physical. (Reported by Jazdia and GrimToadstool.)

  • Fixed Flintlocks not culling when close to the camera. (Reported by Conrat.)

