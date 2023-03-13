Version 1.11 Released - Steam Workshop Support!

Welcome all once again for another update! This time around I've focused on feedback provided by the community to improve the quality of the game experience, as well as fix a few bugs. In my previous post I highlighted some of the new features in detail, which you can read here - but to sum up:
- Balls now roll!
- The mini-view of the green when putting displays player icons
- The power bar and range indicator now have range markings to better denote distance
- Aim direction is fully unlocked
- Cloud rendering has been updated
- Clubs, balls and other items are now unlocked as the player levels up
- Steam workshop has been enabled for head wear and custom balls
- Super Video Golf has been verified as Steam Deck compatible!
Since then I've added a couple of other features. Firstly you can now apply a certain amount of spin to the ball, which varies depending on the club you use.
Wedges have the ability to apply the most backspin or topspin, followed by irons. Irons, woods and drivers also apply an increasing amount of sidespin - either optionally, or now part of the stroke accuracy. For example a heavy hook or slice will impart a large amount of sidespin, causing the ball to curve in the air. The in-game tutorial has been updated to explain how spin is activated.
I've also improved the minimap which displays the overview of the current hole. It now dynamically rotates and zooms on the current player, to aid clarity of the stroke indicator when taking your shot.
The driving range has also been polished with the range indicator being updated to match that of the main game, as well as an option to restart your current run from the pause menu, without having to quit the driving range entirely.
For the new workshop support I've written a dedicated guide to getting started creating your own models, and uploading them to share with other players - which you can find here.
On top of that there are a few new achievements available, for those who like to chase them 😉 Here is a complete list of changes since the last update:
- Added leaderboard for Holes in One
- Added leaderboards for stroke play scores
- Fixed driving range showing kph/mph instead of knots
- Added idle camera to driving range
- Driving range now uses the same stroke indicator as the main game
- Driving range now has an option to restart the current round from the pause menu
- Hazards on course 4 and 8 now act like bunkers instead of out of bounds
- Reverted imperial measurements when putting to feet instead of yards
- Balls now have icons to display their position on the mini-green view
- Putter range now adapts to the distance to the hole - short putts are much more accurate
- Increased fidelity of putting grid
- Increased maximum height of putting camera
- Power bar moves more slowly for beginners and increases in speed up to level 10
- Power bar is wider and delineated
- Stroke indicator on minimap now has range markers to match power bar
- Minimap now dynamically updates to zoom in on current shot
- Added spin options to affect the ball’s behaviour with top/back/side spin
- Round balls roll.
- Flat greens have been remodelled so they’re no longer flat
- Removed rotation limit when aiming
- Trees now fade if occluding the drone view
- Player can manually switch to, and control the drone camera
- Tutorial now notes camera movement when putting
- Tutorial now covers ball spin
- Hole numbers are now correct when playing the back 9 holes
- Added two new avatars
- Added workshop tools for creating and uploading custom balls and hair styles
- Updated lobby artwork
- Credits can be sped up or slowed down with keyboard or controller
- New trophy models to match level up achievements
- Five new clubs can be unlocked every 5 levels
- Five new balls can be unlocked every 10 levels
- Club range increases when the player reaches level 15 and again at level 30
- Newly unlocked items are displayed when joining the lobby
- Lobby ticker now includes the previous round’s scores
- Updated cloud rendering with 3D models
- Emote wheel key can now be rebound
- Ball trail colour can now be toggled between white and beacon colour
- Video settings are now stored when toggling full screen with alt+enter
- Fixed stuttering issue with zoomed in cameras
- Fixed eliminating players who can’t beat the winning score in match and skins play
- New Achievement - Full House
- New Achievement - Sub-scriber
- New Achievement - Bird’s Eye View
- New Achievement - ??????
- Global Stats enabled for number of times each course is completed
As always thank you to everyone who suggested improvements, and reported bugs - please do continue to share your thoughts over on the community page.
Looking forward to 1.12, plans are already underway - the focus of the next update will be player customisation, with more in depth stats and details, as well as being able to save profiles and share them via the workshop. I will, of course, be also addressing any feedback from this update.
That's all for now though, as always follow the game here, or on Twitter, for the latest progress updates and I'll see you next time!
