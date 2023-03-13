Version 1.11 Released - Steam Workshop Support!

Welcome all once again for another update! This time around I've focused on feedback provided by the community to improve the quality of the game experience, as well as fix a few bugs. In my previous post I highlighted some of the new features in detail, which you can read here - but to sum up:

Balls now roll!

The mini-view of the green when putting displays player icons

The power bar and range indicator now have range markings to better denote distance

Aim direction is fully unlocked

Cloud rendering has been updated

Clubs, balls and other items are now unlocked as the player levels up

Steam workshop has been enabled for head wear and custom balls

Super Video Golf has been verified as Steam Deck compatible!

Since then I've added a couple of other features. Firstly you can now apply a certain amount of spin to the ball, which varies depending on the club you use.

Wedges have the ability to apply the most backspin or topspin, followed by irons. Irons, woods and drivers also apply an increasing amount of sidespin - either optionally, or now part of the stroke accuracy. For example a heavy hook or slice will impart a large amount of sidespin, causing the ball to curve in the air. The in-game tutorial has been updated to explain how spin is activated.

I've also improved the minimap which displays the overview of the current hole. It now dynamically rotates and zooms on the current player, to aid clarity of the stroke indicator when taking your shot.

The driving range has also been polished with the range indicator being updated to match that of the main game, as well as an option to restart your current run from the pause menu, without having to quit the driving range entirely.

For the new workshop support I've written a dedicated guide to getting started creating your own models, and uploading them to share with other players - which you can find here.

On top of that there are a few new achievements available, for those who like to chase them 😉 Here is a complete list of changes since the last update:

Added leaderboard for Holes in One

Added leaderboards for stroke play scores

Fixed driving range showing kph/mph instead of knots

Added idle camera to driving range

Driving range now uses the same stroke indicator as the main game

Driving range now has an option to restart the current round from the pause menu

Hazards on course 4 and 8 now act like bunkers instead of out of bounds

Reverted imperial measurements when putting to feet instead of yards

Balls now have icons to display their position on the mini-green view

Putter range now adapts to the distance to the hole - short putts are much more accurate

Increased fidelity of putting grid

Increased maximum height of putting camera

Power bar moves more slowly for beginners and increases in speed up to level 10

Power bar is wider and delineated

Stroke indicator on minimap now has range markers to match power bar

Minimap now dynamically updates to zoom in on current shot

Added spin options to affect the ball’s behaviour with top/back/side spin

Round balls roll.

Flat greens have been remodelled so they’re no longer flat

Removed rotation limit when aiming

Trees now fade if occluding the drone view

Player can manually switch to, and control the drone camera

Tutorial now notes camera movement when putting

Tutorial now covers ball spin

Hole numbers are now correct when playing the back 9 holes

Added two new avatars

Added workshop tools for creating and uploading custom balls and hair styles

Updated lobby artwork

Credits can be sped up or slowed down with keyboard or controller

New trophy models to match level up achievements

Five new clubs can be unlocked every 5 levels

Five new balls can be unlocked every 10 levels

Club range increases when the player reaches level 15 and again at level 30

Newly unlocked items are displayed when joining the lobby

Lobby ticker now includes the previous round’s scores

Updated cloud rendering with 3D models

Emote wheel key can now be rebound

Ball trail colour can now be toggled between white and beacon colour

Video settings are now stored when toggling full screen with alt+enter

Fixed stuttering issue with zoomed in cameras

Fixed eliminating players who can’t beat the winning score in match and skins play

New Achievement - Full House

New Achievement - Sub-scriber

New Achievement - Bird’s Eye View

New Achievement - ??????

Global Stats enabled for number of times each course is completed

As always thank you to everyone who suggested improvements, and reported bugs - please do continue to share your thoughts over on the community page.

Looking forward to 1.12, plans are already underway - the focus of the next update will be player customisation, with more in depth stats and details, as well as being able to save profiles and share them via the workshop. I will, of course, be also addressing any feedback from this update.

That's all for now though, as always follow the game here, or on Twitter, for the latest progress updates and I'll see you next time!