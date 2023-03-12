 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 12 March 2023

0.9.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10751083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You cannot pause in Boss Fights (I'M SORRY, too many pause boss exploits that I will not be able to fix I think, reach out to me if you think this ruins the game too much)
  • Remade the entire boss dialogue/boss title system. They will only play once per save, period.
  • SFX added to Ice Elemental Lord
  • Remade the room before Warrior Statue
  • Great Spin Slash damage fixed (Sharpening Stone damage boost was wrong)
  • Improvements and fixes to the Great Slash Spicy Nut interaction
  • Fixed Spin Bounce not working unless you have Wall-Bounce
  • Tweaked Ice Physics, fixed an issue where coyote jump would not trigger the ice boost (made it feel inconsistent)
  • Added new sound effects when running on ice
  • Fixed a bug where Frozen Depths music would start after an Undergrounds Astral Gate
  • Tweaked Dark Protector laser shoot speed
  • Some improvements to the Green viewing eye
  • Improved the Frozen Depths Boss theme
  • Changed the size of the boss trigger and improved some boss deaths
  • SFX given to Huge Wallclinger
  • Improved hit detection on Acid Crawler boss
  • SFX tweaks
  • Fixed the completion not being 100% accurate

