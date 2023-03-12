- You cannot pause in Boss Fights (I'M SORRY, too many pause boss exploits that I will not be able to fix I think, reach out to me if you think this ruins the game too much)
- Remade the entire boss dialogue/boss title system. They will only play once per save, period.
- SFX added to Ice Elemental Lord
- Remade the room before Warrior Statue
- Great Spin Slash damage fixed (Sharpening Stone damage boost was wrong)
- Improvements and fixes to the Great Slash Spicy Nut interaction
- Fixed Spin Bounce not working unless you have Wall-Bounce
- Tweaked Ice Physics, fixed an issue where coyote jump would not trigger the ice boost (made it feel inconsistent)
- Added new sound effects when running on ice
- Fixed a bug where Frozen Depths music would start after an Undergrounds Astral Gate
- Tweaked Dark Protector laser shoot speed
- Some improvements to the Green viewing eye
- Improved the Frozen Depths Boss theme
- Changed the size of the boss trigger and improved some boss deaths
- SFX given to Huge Wallclinger
- Improved hit detection on Acid Crawler boss
- SFX tweaks
- Fixed the completion not being 100% accurate
Lone Fungus update for 12 March 2023
0.9.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
