Update #120: All New Hero, Syvana the Witch



Update #120 brings a week's worth -- that's a lot! -- of balances, fixes and improvements to the Witch. We've fixed crashes, clarified Talent text, add more Skill connections to her Talents and balanced out her options to make sure she stands but is fun and fair within the game's meta.

Fixed Crashes

Crashes were top priority - the Respec crash and crash when viewing some of the Witch's Talents are now resolved. Please report any others.

Some of her Talents have had their Skill links redone and these are all clearly stated, along with their effects in the Skill leveling screens. Malediction is linked to Sorcery and Lifeforce Regeneration is linked to Conjuring now, for example.

In additional, Skills now have a bigger impact on Malediction and Lifeforce Regeneration. Malediction has had its base Damage reduced but now gains bonus Damage equal to (Sorcery x Talent level) which can be a pretty mean bonus if you invest enough in the Skill. In the same way, Lifeforce Regeneration relies on Conjuring and gains a (Conjuring x Talent level) bonus to its healing power.

Bones of the Earth healing Talent continues to use Lore and gets the same healing bonus always granted, (Lore x Talent level).

This new Skill arrangement helps push a much more interesting meta around what Skills to train for the Witch, now forcing you to dump Skill points into your curse Skills more actively to power them and reduces the easier choice to just focus on Spears.



Level Restrictions

The Witch's Talent level restrictions were not correctly setup when she was launched. We've resolved that with this update. The following Talents changed their requirements -

Req Lvl 3 = Leyline Gravity

Req Lvl 6 = Quagmire & Cabal of One

Req Lvl 12 = Edgescatter & Preternatural Speed

Rebalances - Ups and Nerfs

There have been a set of boosts and nerfs across the Talent set.

The SP cost of all of Syvana's empowered attacks has been reduced -- Skewer, Edgescatter and Blinding Strike. We've also fixed the missing bonus Damage and bonus Accuracy for Edgescatter and Blinding Strike which will make these Talents significantly more interesting. Blinding Strike's 9th and 10th level also debuff -2 AP (ohhh, Hex Web anyone?)

Cabal of One gained more Earth Damage to make this angle of its buff more appealing.

In the nerf category, Occult Calling lost a point of max throwing range for spears, maxing out now at 5 instead of 6. We also removed the redundant +X All Melee Skills (because the Talent is already granting +X Spears Skill) and the bonus +Dmg to keep it fair and put more emphasis on empowered attacks.

Malediction now costs 2 AP to use.

Hex Web - One to Many

There were icons and text in the game that confusingly indicated the Hex Web was a multi-target AOE curse. It is not - it is a one-to-many Talent that can push curses. We have adjusted the in-game text and display to make this clearer.

v5.1.3 - 3/12/2023