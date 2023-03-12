 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Frontline: Panzer Blitzkrieg! update for 12 March 2023

v1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10750991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Minor bug fixing & balancing
Fixed Map: Minsk - German Aircraft Missing.
Added extra store links.

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Frontline: Blitzkrieg! Content Depot 1238331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link