vivid/stasis 2.0.5 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is the changelog for the 2.0.5 update, the final update of the Launch Barrage event.
NEW SONG:
"Farewell to Syzygia"
by WangleLine
BUG FIXES / QOL:
- You can now adjust your Timing Offset in measurements of 1 ms by holding SHIFT while pressing Left and Right.
- Course grades now display correctly on Course Select.
- You can now rebind the Quick Restart key.
- There are now volume sliders for System BGM, Note Hitsounds, and System SFX.
- The charts for "∀" on OPENING and MIDDLE have been fixed, hopefully for good this time.
Thank you to everyone who played vivid/stasis on launch week! We've got a lot more cool stuff coming your way down the line.
Changed files in this update