vivid/stasis 2.0.5 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!

This is the changelog for the 2.0.5 update, the final update of the Launch Barrage event.

NEW SONG:

"Farewell to Syzygia"

by WangleLine

BUG FIXES / QOL:

You can now adjust your Timing Offset in measurements of 1 ms by holding SHIFT while pressing Left and Right.

Course grades now display correctly on Course Select.

You can now rebind the Quick Restart key.

There are now volume sliders for System BGM, Note Hitsounds, and System SFX.

The charts for "∀" on OPENING and MIDDLE have been fixed, hopefully for good this time.

Thank you to everyone who played vivid/stasis on launch week! We've got a lot more cool stuff coming your way down the line.