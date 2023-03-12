 Skip to content

vivid/stasis update for 12 March 2023

vivid/stasis 2.0.5 Patch Notes

Greetings to all vivid/stasis players!
This is the changelog for the 2.0.5 update, the final update of the Launch Barrage event.

NEW SONG:
"Farewell to Syzygia"
by WangleLine

BUG FIXES / QOL:

  • You can now adjust your Timing Offset in measurements of 1 ms by holding SHIFT while pressing Left and Right.
  • Course grades now display correctly on Course Select.
  • You can now rebind the Quick Restart key.
  • There are now volume sliders for System BGM, Note Hitsounds, and System SFX.
  • The charts for "∀" on OPENING and MIDDLE have been fixed, hopefully for good this time.

Thank you to everyone who played vivid/stasis on launch week! We've got a lot more cool stuff coming your way down the line.

