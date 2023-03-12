 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Cry of Freedom update for 12 March 2023

Patch Notes for 12.03.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10750924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 230309R2
We have just updated the game, you might have to restart Steam to download it.
Please note: All the changes are work in progress and do not represent final quality. Performance might be temporarily lower than usual. Memory usage is likely higher.

New Features:
- Flares no longer spawn lights during the day, but are still useful at night.

Changes and fixes:
- Improved performance of the Exploded Head Mesh.

  • Improved performance of Blood Decals.
  • Improved performance of chopped legs, arms and heads.
  • Improved performance of digging remove grass significantly.
  • Improved performance of explosion fire burn particles.
  • Improved performance of weapon pooling slightly.
  • Fixed non deformable terrain on Fort Henry-Lyon.
  • Increased Ammo of Gatling Gun.
  • Fixed a bug with picking up flags with swords.
  • Fixed a bug with fire from explosions not despawning correctly.
  • Fixed a client bug with the wrong cannons being used in different eras.
  • Medics get more score now for healing and reviving.
  • Fixed some code that clients were running for bots that they didn't need to.
  • Removed flag bearers from rogue bots.
  • Added skirmisher rankers to rogue bots.
  • Changed water height setting for random maps.
  • Changed layers for horses to make them perform better.

Changed files in this update

Battle Cry of Freedom Content Depot 1358711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link