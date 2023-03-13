 Skip to content

Mercenary Operator: Wolves update for 13 March 2023

417 Sniper Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest change in this update is the 417 Sniper, which received a major face lift. I noticed several inconsistencies between the top-down and side-view sprite of the 417 Sniper, which then evolved into remaking and touching up large parts of the gun’s art.

The focus for the next update will be AI animations to make them work the same way as the player. Currently, they’re handled by two completely separate animators, but this will be changed so AI can be animated in the same way. As of this update, the AI gun positioning and movement are now handled in the same way as the player, and all other animations will follow suit until both are unified.

Full Changelog

Added

  • Road flare sprite, sound, and effects
  • West and northeast parking lots to grocery store map, and more detail behind the store itself
  • New sprites: delivery truck, traffic cones

Changed

  • 417 Sniper side-view and top-down sprites.
  • 417 Sniper calculated length shortened
  • Gun positioning between AI and the player are now handled the same

Fixed

  • Roof collider calculations now account for upscaled sprites, rather than using the direct size itself (this was causing some roof colliders to be significantly smaller than the roof itself)
  • Discrepancy between 417 Sniper side-view and top-down handguard sprites looking completely different.

