417 Sniper Improvements

The biggest change in this update is the 417 Sniper, which received a major face lift. I noticed several inconsistencies between the top-down and side-view sprite of the 417 Sniper, which then evolved into remaking and touching up large parts of the gun’s art.

The focus for the next update will be AI animations to make them work the same way as the player. Currently, they’re handled by two completely separate animators, but this will be changed so AI can be animated in the same way. As of this update, the AI gun positioning and movement are now handled in the same way as the player, and all other animations will follow suit until both are unified.

Full Changelog

Added

Road flare sprite, sound, and effects

West and northeast parking lots to grocery store map, and more detail behind the store itself

New sprites: delivery truck, traffic cones

Changed

417 Sniper side-view and top-down sprites.

417 Sniper calculated length shortened

Gun positioning between AI and the player are now handled the same

Fixed