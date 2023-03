PATCH 0.5.9.1

BALANCE:

Balancing changes to the pawn with red outline:

-Has a far less chance of spawning (roughly 10%)

-bullet shoots in random direction towards the player

-bullet is also a bit slower.

FIXES:

Fixed an issue causing a crash related to the gambit upgrade using flame turret and proximity mines.

Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you experience anymore issues please let me know. As always thank you for your feedback and support!