Pre-release V 1.0

Mission modifiers. I’ve added a bunch of modifiers that can change how you play. They can be positive or negative and usually there’s more than one affecting your mission at a time. For instance, sometimes you may have a modifier that makes enemy bullets more powerful, but also modifier that gives Cyborgs less health. Some combinations of modifiers will only show up in later sectors.

Modifiers will show up as small nodes connected to levels on the mission select screen. You can hover over them to see what they do. Here’s a list of what may show up. Fragility: Enemies have less health

Neon Haze: Thick fog limits your view

Lucky: You’re feeling lucky

They Live: Cyborgs come back to life as clones(once you kill the clone they’re done for good)

Late Shift: Less Cyborgs

Armored: Cyborgs have more health

Cred Bags: Cyborgs drop money when hit

Big Guns: Enemy bullets do more damage

Cloaked: Chance for Cyborgs to be cloaked, making them harder to see

Respite: Fully healed at the beginning of the mission

Restored: Fully healed and battery fully charged at the beginning of the mission

Party Time: More Cyborgs

Brainy: Double research points

Flammable: Cyborgs burn easier

Fire Proof: Fire resistant Cyborgs

Cold Front: Cyborgs freeze easier

Thick Skin: Cryo resistant Cyborgs

Conduit: Cyborgs electrocute easier

Grounded: Wattz resistant Cyborgs

Added a new NPC you may run into that’s looking for her sister.

Added a new NPC that wants to meet up later.

Added tutorial pop-ups that will show up on the level select screen when certain early game parameters are met. These are for brand new players, but will show up if you’ve played before one at a time after each mission until they are exhausted.

Added subtle ambient music that plays when no enemies are nearby.

Added a new dynamic track. This one, like the other two dynamic tracks, increases with intensity when near, nearer and then engaging enemies.

Fixed a very specific collision issue where you could get yourself stuck in a wall when attacking a tree and leaning against a building.

Nano bots are only created through their related perks. I feel like having them on the giant fans with no context added confusion. You would have a halo of them shocking and freezing enemies around you with no explanation, which the equipped perks gives.

Removed the tents from homeless camps and replaced them with sleeping bags. The tents were usually near buildings and trees, so adding all that extra collision ended up being annoying. The sleeping bags have no collision.

Electric Barriers that spawn on main roads only have a chance of showing up after Sector 1.

Generators are smaller.

Fixed a bug that would cause the ‘Static Cloud’ mine perk to last infinitely when you had more than one stack.

The melee perk ‘E-Burst’ no longer travels through walls.

Changed text when hacking a console that can damage cyborgs and added screen shake to the event.

ATMs no longer display ‘Need Key’ when you only have one key.

A certain NPC will no longer reveal generators on the map. He was not meant to.

Fixed an overlapping NPC issue with the homeless camps.

Money is slightly harder to come by on all modes.

Health items were 50% less common on hard and adept modes, they are now 60% less common.

Hack-able heat grates and bot hatches no longer spawn at homeless camps.

Minor changes to the enemy AI.

There is now a short delay before being able to select option on the death screen to avoid accidental input.

Boxes will no longer spawn on enemies.

Fixed many minor issues and some graphical issues.