0312update

[Minor bug fixes and synchronization with some optimizations on the mobile phone]
-
After the foundation stone inheritance is decomposed, you will get two scattered inheritance crystals (that is, the inheritance of birds, diving moths and the like)
-
The hearth stone sent by the lava cave in Act I has been removed
-
Act 4: The number of fishing has been changed to a maximum of 99 times The number of mackerel beads required to redeem items has also been reduced
-
Mumu's weapons can be disassembled
-
MUMU activities can be speed-run. If you enter for the second time, if you have a mumu's weapon, you will be able to complete the first layer
Go directly to the fifth floor
-
Time sound skill description bug issue fixed
-
Multi-week Act 1 opens the speed run, and after arriving at Camp Dion Mongo, you don't need to defeat those minions
You can enter the camp to kill the boss
-
Fixed the issue that the bonus of the Three Mountains Flying Phoenix Crown is incorrect, some agility is missing, and the recovery of 1% of physical mana is missing
Changed files in this update