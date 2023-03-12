 Skip to content

梦魇：无归 Nightmare without return update for 12 March 2023

0312update

Share · View all patches · Build 10750819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Minor bug fixes and synchronization with some optimizations on the mobile phone]

  1. After the foundation stone inheritance is decomposed, you will get two scattered inheritance crystals (that is, the inheritance of birds, diving moths and the like)

  2. The hearth stone sent by the lava cave in Act I has been removed

  3. Act 4: The number of fishing has been changed to a maximum of 99 times The number of mackerel beads required to redeem items has also been reduced

  4. Mumu's weapons can be disassembled

  5. MUMU activities can be speed-run. If you enter for the second time, if you have a mumu's weapon, you will be able to complete the first layer
    Go directly to the fifth floor

  6. Time sound skill description bug issue fixed

  7. Multi-week Act 1 opens the speed run, and after arriving at Camp Dion Mongo, you don't need to defeat those minions
    You can enter the camp to kill the boss

  8. Fixed the issue that the bonus of the Three Mountains Flying Phoenix Crown is incorrect, some agility is missing, and the recovery of 1% of physical mana is missing

