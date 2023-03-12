 Skip to content

Enemy at the Gates:The Invincible Sword update for 12 March 2023

periodic update

Share · View all patches · Build 10750768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimize the terrain and increase the range of activities

  2. The battle perspective is changed from horizontal to vertical

  3. The monster AI will attack the city gate by default

  4. The skill is changed to automatic release

Changed files in this update

Depot 2202721
  • Loading history…
