-=Patch notes for v0.75=

Hi there! Lots of changes here and there, but they could be summarized on the following points:

-changes on street-lights

-Updates on Market Level

-Added Gamepad support to Shop/PC

-Added zoom to Rusty Rifle, Pipe Rifle, Railgun

-Changed how the ??? weapon (former Nudefier) works.

-Boss 3 rockets are now slower.

-Things here and there... also things I forgot to take note while working.

I've been looking on a way to show more blacks on the game without compromising readability. There's still some areas that needs more work on the lightning yet.

About ???Nudefier - weapon still makes enemies nude, but not 100% graphically nude. The effect resets the enemy armor, but limiting the nude for the game's standard game. For two reasons: first - the enemies base underarmor are pretty graphic as it is, and I'm willing to bring the game to more stores and audiences in the future. And cmon, the base underarmors are cool.

I've added zoom for 3 weapons ingame. Made that after testing the game on a Steamdeck. It's just a test, later I would like to add auto-aim for gamepad, among other things.